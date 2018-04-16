The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams welcomed St. Andrew’s-Sewanee to the Raider Academy Courts on Monday. The Lady Raiders won all 3 of the contested singles to capture a 7 to 0 win. The Red Raiders eked out a 4 to 3 win as they won all 4 of the matches that they were able to contest.
The Lady Raiders got wins in singles play from Jayda Wright(6-4), Marley Perry(6-0) and Anna Amado(6-0). Lucy Riddle(7-5) and Kylie Millaway(6-0) earned exhibition wins in singles. The doubles teams of Paige Meadows/Mallie Fletcher captured a 6 to 1 decision in an exhibition match. The doubles team of Claire Rondelet/Rylie Tucker also won 4 to 2 in their exhibition match.
The Red Raiders got singles wins from Jayden Brown(6-4), Connor Fox(7-5) and Leon Mayo(6 to 4). They clinched the match with a 6 to 4 win in doubles play from the team of Fox and Brown.
The Raider netters are back in action on Monday when they play host to Lewisburg at the Raider Academy. First serve is set for 4:30 PM.
CCMS Tennis Sweeps St. Andrew’s
