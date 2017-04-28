The Coffee County Middle School tennis traveled to Sewanee on Thursday to tangle with St. Andrew’s. Both teams were looking to keep their unbeaten records in tact as they crossed rackets with the Mountain Lions. Both Raider teams not only got wins in the match, but both came home with sweeps.
The Lady Raiders won their match 7 to 0 winning 6 singles matches and a doubles match. In singles play Coffee County got wins from Sydney Bell(6-2), Jayda Wright(6-3), Marley Perry(6-0), Anna Amado(6-0), Lucy Riddle(6-0) and Wren Lawson(6-1). Coffee County also won the lone doubles match as Bell & Riddle captured the win in doubles play.
The Red Raiders also got a 7 to 0 win as they captured 5 singles wins and a pair of doubles wins. Winning in singles for Coffee County were Jaden Talley(6-2), Luke Irwin(6-2), Landon Booth(6-0), Tyler Rigney(6-1) and Loren Hansen(6-2) . The Raider doubles teams of Talley/Irwin(6-3) and Booth/Rigney(6-0) captured the doubles wins.
Coffee County will return home on Friday to take on Westwood. First serve is set for 4 PM at the Raider Academy.
CCMS Tennis Sweeps St. Andrews on Thursday
The Coffee County Middle School tennis traveled to Sewanee on Thursday to tangle with St. Andrew’s. Both teams were looking to keep their unbeaten records in tact as they crossed rackets with the Mountain Lions. Both Raider teams not only got wins in the match, but both came home with sweeps.