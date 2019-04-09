CCMS Tennis Sweeps Shelbyville on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday. The Red Raiders avenged their only loss of the year in a 4 to 3 win. The Lady Raiders stayed perfect on the season with a 6 to 4 match win.
The Red Raiders got singles wins from Krish Patel(6 to 4), Liam Brown(7 to 5) and Nolan Sussen(7 to 5). In doubles play, the team of Patel and Matthew Blomquist grabbed a 7 to 5 win to clinch the match victory.
The Lady Raiders got 4 wins in singles play as winning for the Lady Raiders were: Lauren Hogan(6-3), Morgan Tinsley(6-0), Kyra Sherrill(6 to 2) and Stella Orames(6-1) won their matchups. In doubles play, the team of Savannah Blackburn and Claire Rondolet won 6 to 4 while the team of Sherrill and Orames won 6 to 1.
Coffee County returns to the court on Thursday, April 18th when host Westwood at the Raider Academy. First serve is set for 4 PM.