CCMS Tennis Sweeps Harris on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team hosted Harris Middle on Tuesday night at the Raider Academy. Playing their first matches since March 16th, the Raider netters showed no signs of rust from the layoff. Coffee Middle swept Harris with the girls winning 8 to 1 and the boys won 4 to 1.
The Lady Raiders won 8 of the 9 singles matches with no doubles matches contested. Coffee Middle got wins from Jayda Wright(6 to 3), Marley Perry(6 to 1), Anna Amado(6 to 4), Lucy Riddle(6 to 1), Kylie Millaway(6 to 0), Paige Meadows(6 to 2), Clare Rondolet(6 to 1) and Ryle Tucker(6 to 1).
The Red Raiders won 3 singles matches and a doubles match. Jayden Brown(6 to 0), Connor Fox(6 to 0) and Leon Mayo(6 to 0) all got singles wins. Brown and Fox combined for a 6 to 2 win in doubles play.
The Raiders return to the court on Friday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews. First serve is set for 4 PM.