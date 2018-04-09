«

»

CCMS Tennis Splits with Tullahoma on Monday

Jayda Wright of CCMS tennis

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams welcomed Tullahoma to the Raider Academy courts on Monday.  The Lady Raiders swept their singles matches as they won 7 to 2.  After splitting the singles matches, the Red Raiders ended up falling 4 to 3 to the Wildcats.

Tied at 3 to 3 following the 6 boys’ singles matches, Coffee County fell in the only doubles contest 6 to 1.  Winning in singles for the Raiders were: Jayden Brown(6-0), Connor Fox(6-0) and Leon Mayo(6-4).

The Lady Raiders won all 7 of their singles matches.  Getting wins for Coffee County were: Jayda Wright(6 to 3), Marley Perry(6-0), Anna Amado(6-0), Lucy Riddle(6-1), Paige Meadows(6-1), Kylie Millaway(6-0) and Malle Fletcher(4-0)

The Raider netters will be back at home on Tuesday when they host Warren County.  First serve is set for 4 PM at the Raider Academy.