CCMS Tennis Splits with Lewisburg to End Season

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams hosted Lewisburg on Tuesday in their final match of the year. The Raiders and Lady Raiders were each looking to finish out the season with an undefeated record. The Red Raiders won by a final score of 5 to 2. The Lady Raiders lost 5 to 4.
The Red Raiders got wins in singles play from Jaden Talley(6-3), Luke Irwin(7-5), Landon Booth(6-4) and Tyler Rigney(6-3). The doubles team of Rigney and Booth won their doubles match 6 love. The Red Raiders finished the season with a final record of 10-0-1.
The Lady Raiders struggled in singles play only capturing 2 wins out of 6 matches. Jayda Wright(6 to 3) and Wren Lawson(6 to 4) had the wins for Coffee Middle. The teams of Sydney Bell/ Lucy Riddle(6 to 6/7 – 4 in tiebreaker) and Wren Lawson/Paige Meadows(7-5) got doubles wins. The Lady Raiders finish the season with a record of 10 and 1 on the year.
Coffee County Middle School tennis is coached by Tiffany McCormick.