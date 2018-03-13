CCMS Tennis Splits in Road Match at Tullahoma

The Red Raider and Lady Raider tennis teams of Coffee County Middle School traveled to Tullahoma on Tuesday. The experienced Lady Raider squad captured a 5 to 0 victory. The Red Raiders dropped their match 4 to 2.
In the girls’ matches, Coffee Middle made short work of the Lady Cats. Jayda Wright and Anna Amado captured 6 to 0 singles wins while the doubles team of Paige Meadows and Clare Rondolet also blanked the Tullahoma doubles team 6 to 0. Marley Perry captured a win in singles play by a 6 to 1 score while Lucy Riddle won her singles match 6 to 2.
The Red Raiders struggled in the top matches but did get a pair of singles wins. Playing at the 4 position, Jayden Brown got a 6 to 2 win. Playing in the 6th seed match, Logan Hale got a 6 to 1 win. The Cats and Raiders did not play any doubles matches.
The Raider netters travel to Lewisburg on Friday. That match will begin 4:30 PM.