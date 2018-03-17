CCMS Tennis Rolls to Friday Wins at Lewisburg

The Lady Raiders improved to 3 and 0 on the season with the shutout win. Capturing singles wins for Coffee Middle were Jayda Wright(6 to 2), Marley Perry(6 to 4), Anna Amado(6 to 3), Lucy Riddle(6 to 0), Paige Meadows(6 to 3) and Kylie Millaway(6 to 0). In doubles action, Coffee County got wins from the teams of Wright & Perry(6 to 3), Meadows & Riddle(4to 0), Riley Tucker & Claire Rondolett(4 to 1) and Millaway & Malle Fletcher(4 to 1).
The Red Raiders improved to 2 and 1 on the season with their win. Winning in singles play were Jayden Brown(6 to 3), Connor Fox(7 to 5) and Logan Hale(6 to 2). Coffee Middle got their other 2 victories in doubles play. The teams of Brown & Fox(6 to 1) and Hale and Leon Mayo(6 to 4).
Coffee Middle is back in action on Monday when they take on cross town rival Westwood. That match will take place at Fred Deadman Park and will begin at 4 PM.