«

»

CCMS Tennis Opens Season With Sweep of Shelbyville

Luke Irwin of CCMS tennis(file photo)

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team finally got their season underway on Monday as they traveled to Shelbyville for a match. The Red Raiders swept the Eagles 6 to 0 while the Lady Raiders captured a 10 to 2 win.

In boys’ play, Luke Irwin(won by a score of 6-4), Landen Booth(6-1), Tyler Rigney(6-0) and Loren Hansen(6-0) got wins in singles play.  In doubles action, Irwin and Booth captured a win in a tiebreaker(7-5) while Rigney and Hansen won 6 to 2.

In girls’ play, Sydney Bell(6-2), Jayda Wright(6-1), Anna Amado(6-3), Lucy Riddle(6-2) and Wren Lawson(6-2) won in singles matches.  In doubles, the teams of Lawson/Riddle(6-0), Paige Meadows/Aubri Leigh Holder(6-0), Amado/Wright(6-3), Marley Perry/Bell(6-2) and Claire Rondolet/Lawson(6-1) won their doubles matchups.

The Raider netters are now off until Monday, April 3rd when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews-Sewanee.  That match is set to get underway at 4 PM.