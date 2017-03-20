CCMS Tennis Opens Season With Sweep of Shelbyville

The Coffee County Middle School tennis team finally got their season underway on Monday as they traveled to Shelbyville for a match. The Red Raiders swept the Eagles 6 to 0 while the Lady Raiders captured a 10 to 2 win.
In boys’ play, Luke Irwin(won by a score of 6-4), Landen Booth(6-1), Tyler Rigney(6-0) and Loren Hansen(6-0) got wins in singles play. In doubles action, Irwin and Booth captured a win in a tiebreaker(7-5) while Rigney and Hansen won 6 to 2.
In girls’ play, Sydney Bell(6-2), Jayda Wright(6-1), Anna Amado(6-3), Lucy Riddle(6-2) and Wren Lawson(6-2) won in singles matches. In doubles, the teams of Lawson/Riddle(6-0), Paige Meadows/Aubri Leigh Holder(6-0), Amado/Wright(6-3), Marley Perry/Bell(6-2) and Claire Rondolet/Lawson(6-1) won their doubles matchups.
The Raider netters are now off until Monday, April 3rd when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews-Sewanee. That match is set to get underway at 4 PM.