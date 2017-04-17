CCMS Tennis Grabs a Weather Shortened Win over Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School tennis teams put their perfect season records on the line on Monday as they traveled to Tullahoma to take on the Wildcats. In a match shortened due to lightning in the area, the Raiders got an overall team win. The boys battled to a 2 to 2 tie. The Lady Raiders swept Tullahoma 4 to 0.
For the Red Raiders, Tyler Rigney got a 6 to 0 win in singles play. Landon Booth was ahead in his match to give the Raiders the tie.
The Lady Raiders got singles wins from Jayda Wright(6 to 0), Anna Amado(6 to 2), Lucy Riddle(6 to 0), Wren Lawson(6 to 1) and Paige Meadows(4 to 0) for the 5 to 0 win.
The Raider netters return to action on Tuesday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. That match gets underway at 4 PM.