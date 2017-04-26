The Coffee County Middle School softball closed out the regular season on Wednesday when they played host to Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders, coming off a rain shortened 7 to 2 win over Tullahoma on April 17th, were looking for the season sweep over their west Coffee neighbors. Coffee County plated 9 runs in the first inning to set the stage for the 11 to 5 win.
After Coffee County pitcher Macie Campbell set down Tullahoma in order to start the game, The Lady Raiders sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning. In the frame, Coffee County had 6 hits and were helped by a Tullahoma error and 3 walks. Kerri Munn had a single and a double and 3 RBI in the first inning alone. Alyssa McClanahan had a 2 RBI single while Justus Turner had a double, a walk and scored twice……all in the first inning. Amber Ingelburger finished the game with 3 hits and 2 runs scored. Katie Crosslin added 2 hits and 2 runs scored.
The Lady Raiders will open up play in the CTC tournament on Friday night at 8 PM against South Franklin. That game will be played at Warren County High School.
CCMS Softball Tames Tullahoma Lady Cats
