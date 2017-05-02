CCMS Softball Storms to CTC Championship

One of the certainties of the spring sports season is the appearance of the Coffee County Middle School softball team in the Central Tennessee Conference(CTC) post season tournament finals. Tuesday was no different as the Lady Raiders squared off against North Franklin at Warren County. Needing to win once to claim another conference title, the Lady Raiders had the mojo on their side. Coffee Middle raced out to an 8 to 0 lead on their way to an 8 to 3 win and their 3rd CTC title in 4 years.
After being held to only 1 hit in Saturday’s semifinal win, Coffee County banged out 6 hits including 2 in the first inning as they built a 1 to 0 lead. Keri Munn went the distance in the circle allowing 6 hits and only 1 earned run while striking out 5. Kiya Ferrell had a single, a double, an RBI and reached on an error as she scored 3 runs. Jayden Scheller finished with a single, 2 sacrifices and 2 RBI.
Coffee County got on the board in the first inning when Ferrell led off with a single, moved to 3rd on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a double steal after Justus Turner walked. Munn drove in Turner on a groundout. The Lady Raiders added 3 runs in the 3rd inning. Ferrell led off the 3rd inning by reaching on an error and scored on a Jayden Scheller sacrifice fly. Turner reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch before Keri Munn added the 3rd run after singling and scoring on Amber Ingleberger’s bunt single. Coffee County added 3 runs in the 4th inning when Olivia Evans led off with a single and scored on Ferrell’s double. Ferrell scored on another double steal and Munn reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice ground out by Scheller.
The Lady Raiders finish the season with a final record of 15 and 2 with the only losses of the year coming at the hands of the North Lady Gators.