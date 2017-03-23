CCMS Softball Stings Whitworth-Buchanan

An 8 run outburst in the 3rd inning by the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders lifted them to a 10 to 1 win over Whitworth-Buchanan on Thursday night at CCMS. Keri Munn had the big knock in the 3rd as she came with 3 feet of hitting a grand slam before settling for a 3 RBI double. The non-conference win broke a 2 game losing skid for the Lady Raiders and sends them into Spring Break with a solid record of 7 and 2.
After surrendering a run on a pair of hits and a hit batter in the first inning, Lady Raider pitcher Hannah Richardson settled down to not give up another baserunner until the 5th inning. The Lady Raiders rallied in the bottom of the first to tie the game at one before taking the lead with a single run in the 2nd. After the 3rd inning explosion, the outcome was never in doubt as Richardson finished with 4 strikeouts. Offensively, Jayden Scheller led the Lady Raiders attack as she had a triple and 2 singles and drove in 2 runs. Richardson helped her own cause with 3 hits and a pair of RBI, while Amber Ingleburger was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to play in a tournament at Moore County this weekend which has been cancelled. Coffee County is now off until Monday, April 3rd when the return to conference play in Winchester against South Franklin.