CCMS Softball Steamrolls South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School softball team welcomed South Franklin to CCMS on Wednesday for a make-up doubleheader. The Lady Raiders had little trouble dispatching the outmatched Lady Trojans. Coffee County won the first game 18 to 0 before taking the night cap 21 to 0.
In game #1, the Lady Raiders used 11 walks, 3 hit batters and 7 hits to grab the win. Katie Crosslin and Keri Munn each had a double and a single. Justus Turner had a pair of singles. In the second game, Coffee County got 13 walks, 4 hit batters and 7 hits to grab the win. Turner had a triple while Lauren Brandt had a double and a single for the Lady Raiders. South Franklin was held hitless in each game.
The Lady Raiders will host the final game of the regular season on Tuesday when Tullahoma visits Coffee Middle. The Lady Raiders are looking to capture a season sweep over the Kittens after a rain-shortened 7 to 2 win on Monday in Tullahoma. First pitch is set for 5 PM.