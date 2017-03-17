CCMS Softball Smashes Harris on Friday NIght

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider softball team had little trouble on Friday night as they dispatched Harris 17 to 1 in a game shortened to 4 innings. The Lady Raiders scored in every inning as they blasted 15 hits on the contest. The win is the 6th straight for the Lady Raiders to open the season.
Keri Munn was dominant in the circle for Coffee County as she threw a 2 hitter allowing a single unearned run. Offensively, Munn had 3 hits, including a double and a 3 run home run, scored 4 times and finished with 7 RBI. Kiya Ferrell had 3 hits including a double and a triple and 3 RBI. Amber Ingleburger had a double, a single and 2 RBI and Alyssa McClanahan finished with 3 singles and 2 runs scored.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Monday when they play host to North Franklin. First pitch is set for 5 PM.