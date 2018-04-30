CCMS Softball Season Culminates in 3rd Place Conference Finish

A marathon weekend saw the Coffee County Middle School softball team claim a 3rd place finish in the CTC softball tournament. Entering the tournament as the host team and the #3 seed, it was a pair of losses to 2nd seeded Warren County that ended the year for the Lady Raiders. Coffee County finished the tournament with a record of 3 and 2.
On Friday night, Coffee County got a 3 to 0 over Tullahoma to open up the tournament action. Kiya Ferrell had a triple, a double and scored twice to lead the Coffee County hitting attack. Katie Crosslin got the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders.
On Saturday morning, the Lady Raiders got a pair of runs in the 1st inning but it was not enough to stop Warren County. The Lady Pioneers broke a 3 to 3 tie in the 4th with a pair of runs to win 5 to 3. Kaitlyn Davis had a pair of singles and scored a run to lead the Coffee Middle hitting attack. Ferrell finished with a double and a single.
In game #3, Coffee Middle used a 5 run 3rd inning to blow past Harris 15 to 1. Aly Harris, Davis and Ferrell all finished with 2 hits. Ferrell added a walk and scored 3 times. Hannah Richardson got the win in the circle.
Squaring off against White County in game #4, Coffee County got a home run, a double and a single to pave their trip to the semifinals with a 6 to 2 win. Honey Barnes had a triple and a single in her 2 plate appearances for Coffee County.
In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders ran out of gas falling to Warren County 8 to 2. The Lady Pioneers sent 12 batters to the plate in the 1st inning as they built an 8 to 0 lead. Barnes led off the 3rd inning with a walk and Olivia Evans drove her home with an RBI single. Evans scored Coffee County’s 2nd run of the game. Coffee Middle finished the year with a record of 10 and 7.