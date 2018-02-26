CCMS Softball Routs White County to Open Season

The Coffee County Middle School softball team opened the 2018 season at home on Monday night playing host to conference foe White County. Looking to defend their conference crown, the Lady Raiders took on the improving Warriorettes from Sparta. Coffee County clubbed their way to a 13 to 3 win.
The Lady Raiders used a 5 run rally with 2 outs in the first inning to jumpstart their offense to the win. Katie Crosslin went the distance on the mound to pick up the win for Coffee Middle as she did not surrender an earned run striking out 6. Alyssa McClanahan swung the big stick for the Lady Raiders as she had a pair of triples and 5 RBI. Hannah Richardson was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles.
Coffee Middle is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Sparta for the 2nd game in the series with White County. 1st pitch is set for 5 PM.