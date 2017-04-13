CCMS Softball Rallies to Clip Lady Falcons

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County Middle School played host to Lincoln County on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup at CCMS. Trailing 3 to 1 entering the bottom of the 5th inning, Coffee County rallied to score 3 runs, the last on a Lincoln County error, to capture the come from behind 4 to 3 win.
The Lady Falcons struck first getting a run in the first inning. Coffee County rallied to tie it in the 3rd inning after Alyssa McClanahan led off the inning with a triple and scored on an Olivia Evans groundout. Lincoln County rallied back in the 4th to plate a pair of runs setting up the Coffee County heroics. Four successive hits tied the game in the bottom of the 5th, but Lauren Brandt came across with the winning run. McClanahan ended the night with a single and a triple and 2 runs scored for Coffee County. Brandt had a single and 2 RBI in the 5th in addition to scoring the game winner.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Monday when they take on their hated rivals from Tullahoma. That game will begin at 5 PM and will be held in Tullahoma.