CCMS Softball Rallies to Clip Harris

The Coffee County Middle School softball team ran their record to 5 and 0 on Thursday night with a 9 to 6 win over Harris. Taking on the Eaglettes in a game cancelled earlier this week, the Lady Raiders had to rally from behind to get the win. A 4 run 4th inning capped off the hard fought comeback win.
Trailing by scores of 3 to 0 and 6 to 3 after the first 2 innings, the Lady Raiders rallied to get the score to 6 to 5 after the second inning. The Lady Raiders finally shut down the Harris offense before claiming the win with the 4th inning rally.
Katie Crosslin led the Lady Raiders in hitting as she was 3 for 3 on the day with 3 singles and 2 runs scored. Kiya Ferrell had a triple and a single and Jayden Scheller added a double and a single as Coffee County finished with 10 hits.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Harris on Friday for the second game in the series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.