CCMS Softball Rallies Past White County on Saturday

Trailing 3 to 1 entering the bottom of the third inning, the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider softball team rallied for a 9 to 6 victory over White County on Saturday. A 2 out, 2 RBI single by Alyssa McClanahan gave the Lady Raiders a lead they would not relinquish in the conference win. The 4 run outburst, coupled with a 4 run 4th inning improved Coffee County’s record to 2 and 0 on the year.
The Lady Raiders made the most of their 7 hits as they were helped by 2 crucial White County errors. Coffee County also got the benefit of 5 walks to seal the season sweep over the Warriorettes. Keri Munn led the offensive charge for Coffee County as she had a pair of hits, including a double, and a walk in 3 plate appearances. Munn, Justus Turner and Kiya Ferrell each scored 2 runs on the day.
The Lady Raiders will return to action on Monday afternoon at CCMS when they host Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM.