CCMS Softball Opens Season with Win

The Coffee County Middle School softball team got a strong pitching performance as they opened the regular season on Monday with a win at White County. The Lady Raiders plated 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning to capture a 6 to 1 win. Keri Munn went the distance in the circle throwing a 3 hitter to get the victory.
The Lady Raiders used 5 walks, including 3 in the 5th inning, to claw out the opening day win. The Lady Raiders were held to 2 hits on the night. Munn struck out 8 batters in the command pitching performance. Amber Ingleburger had a pair of walks and scored once for the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County will have their home opener on Tuesday as White County will visit CCMS. The varsity game will get underway at 5 PM.