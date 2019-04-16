CCMS Softball No-Hits Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School softball team welcomed Tullahoma to the CCMS field on Tuesday. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series, the Lady Raiders were looking for a sweep over the Lady Cats. The Lady Raiders got a no-hitter from Katelyn Davis as they earned a 1 to 0 win.
The Lady Raiders had trouble timing up the Tullahoma pitcher as they were held to 2 hits on the game. Davis had a single and scored the Lady Raiders lone run. Cheyenny Vickers had the other single in the 4th inning. Davis finished the game with 11 strikeouts, 2 walks and 1 hit by pitch. The win clinched the regular season conference title.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Warren County in a game that has been postponed 3 times this spring due to weather. First pitch will be at 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/