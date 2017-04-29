CCMS Softball Mauls South to Open CTC Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School softball team opened play in the CTC softball tournament of Friday night with a 16 to 0 win over South Franklin. Katie Crosslin threw a no-hitter allowing just a single walk as she struck out 6 in a game shortened to 3 innings via the mercy rule.
The Lady Raiders sent 15 batters to the plate in the 2nd inning as they scored 12 runs on 2 hits. The Lady Raiders walked 7 times in the inning, and 11 times in the game. Coffee County also got the benefit of 3 Lady Trojan errors. Coffee County will now face off against Warren County at 12:30 PM on Saturday in the second round. The CTC Tournament is being held at Warren County High School.