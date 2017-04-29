«

»

CCMS Softball Mauls South to Open CTC Tournament

Katie Crosslin of CCMS softball

The Coffee County Middle School softball team opened play in the CTC softball tournament of Friday night with a 16 to 0 win over South Franklin.  Katie Crosslin threw a no-hitter allowing just a single walk as she struck out 6 in a game shortened to 3 innings via the mercy rule.

The Lady Raiders sent 15 batters to the plate in the 2nd inning as they scored 12 runs on 2 hits.  The Lady Raiders walked 7 times in the inning, and 11 times in the game.  Coffee County also got the benefit of 3 Lady Trojan errors.  Coffee County will now face off against Warren County at 12:30 PM on Saturday in the second round.  The CTC Tournament is being held at Warren County High School.