CCMS Softball Holds Off White County

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County Middle School traveled to Sparta on Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders matched up with White County for the 2nd straight night. Coffee County needed to score a pair of runs in the final inning to take the 3 to 2 win.
Leading 1 to 0 entering the 5th and final inning, Aly Harris got the Lady Raider rally going with a 2 out triple. 3 straight singles pushed the margin to 3 to 0 going to the bottom of the 5th inning. In the bottom of the frame, a pair of errors with 2 outs saw White County cut the deficit to 1 before the Lady Raiders could get out of the inning. Hannah Richardson got the nod as the starting pitcher as she took the win allowing no earned runs. Offensively, Kiya Ferrell and Olivia Evans each had a pair of hits as Ferrell scored twice.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Warren County High School. The Lady Raiders will also be participating in a fund-raising event on Saturday as they will partner with Al White Ford/Lincoln to host the “Ford Drive For Your School” event. Folks are asked to come and test drive a new Ford and the softball team will receive a donation for every car driven. The event will be held in the parking lot between Family Video and Coffee County Bank on the Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.