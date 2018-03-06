CCMS Softball Grabs Road Win at Warren County

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County Middle School traveled to Warren County on Monday to open the 2 game series with Warren County. The Lady Raiders held off a late Lady Pioneer rally to run their conference record to 3 and 0. Coffee Middle won by a final score of 7 to 4.
A 5 run outburst in the 4th inning staked the Lady Raiders to a 7 to 1 lead entering the bottom of the 4th. Warren County rallied for 2 runs in the 4th and a run in the 5th before Coffee County shut the door on the comeback attempt.
The Lady Raiders were led in hitting by Kiya Ferrell who had a walk and a triple and scored twice. Olivia Evans walked twice and scored 2 runs. Alyssa McClanahan had an RBI single and scored a run for Coffee County.
Coffee County will be at home on Tuesday night as they welcome the Lady Pioneers to the CCMS Field for Game #2 in the series. First pitch is set for 5 PM.