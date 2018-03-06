«

CCMS Softball Grabs Road Win at Warren County

Kiya Ferrell of CCMS softball

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County Middle School traveled to Warren County on Monday to open the 2 game series with Warren County.   The Lady Raiders held off a late Lady Pioneer rally to run their conference record to 3 and 0.  Coffee Middle won by a final score of 7 to 4.

A 5 run outburst in the 4th inning staked the Lady Raiders to a 7 to 1 lead entering the bottom of the 4th.  Warren County rallied for 2 runs in the 4th and a run in the 5th before Coffee County shut the door on the comeback attempt.

The Lady Raiders were led in hitting by Kiya Ferrell who had a walk and a triple and scored twice.  Olivia Evans walked twice and scored 2 runs.  Alyssa McClanahan had an RBI single and scored a run for Coffee County.

Coffee County will be at home on Tuesday night as they welcome the Lady Pioneers to the CCMS Field for Game #2 in the series.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.