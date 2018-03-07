CCMS Softball Falls to Warren County

Looking for a season sweep over a bitter rival, the Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County Middle School hosted Warren County on Tuesday. Coming off a win on the road on Monday, Coffee Middle expected to tangle with a mad Lady Pioneers team. Warren County scored in 4 of the 5 innings to hand the Lady Raiders a 10 to 1 defeat.
Warren County banged out 11 hits and took advantage of 4 Lady Raider errors to hand Coffee County their first loss of the season. The Lady Raiders had 5 hits on the night led by Kiya Ferrell who had a triple and a single and scored Coffee County’s lone run. Olivia Evans had a walk and a single and drove in the only Lady Raider run. Coffee Middle is now 3 and 1 on the season.
Coffee County will be at home on Monday night as they welcome Harris to the CCMS Field for a conference tilt. First pitch is set for 5 PM.