CCMS Softball Falls to North Franklin

Coffee County Middle School softball team played host to North Franklin on Monday night. The Lady Gators pushed a run across with 2 outs in the top of the 5th inning to drop Coffee County to their first loss of the year by a score of 4 to 3. The Lady Raiders were held to 2 hits on the night, both by Jayden Scheller as she finished with 2 RBI.
After falling behind 2 to 0 in the top of the first inning, Kiya Ferrell led off the bottom half with a walk and came around to score on a passed ball. Scheller’s 2 RBI single tied the game at 3 in the 3rd but North used a 2 out rally in the 5th to drop the Lady Raiders record to 6 and 1 on the season.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Winchester on Tuesday night to take on the Lady Gators again. First pitch is set for 5 PM.