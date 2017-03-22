CCMS Softball Falls to North Franklin

Coffee County Middle School softball team traveled to Winchester on Wednesday night to take on North Franklin. The Lady Raiders were trying to bounce back from a 4 to 3 loss on Monday at home to the Lady Gators. After taking an early lead, the Lady Raiders fell by a final score of 6 to 2.
Kiya Ferrell led off the game reaching on an error, and after a pair of walks, scored on a fielder’s choice. The Lady Gators roared back with 5 runs in the 2nd inning to sweep the season series with the Lady Raiders. Coffee County was held to 7 hits on the game.
The Lady Raiders will play host to Whitworth-Buchanan on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup. First pitch is set for 5 PM.