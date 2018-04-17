CCMS Softball Falls to Lincoln County on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School softball team welcomed Lincoln County to CCMS on Tuesday for 8th Grade Night. The visiting Lady Falcons jumped on Coffee County in the 1st inning as they scored twice and spoiled the Lady Raider celebration with a 5 to 3 defeat of Coffee Middle.
A single and a pair of Lady Raider errors gave Lincoln County 2 runs in the 1st. The Lady Falcons plated 2 more in the 3rd on a pair of hits and a fielder’s choice. The Lady Raiders were held to 5 hits. Aly Harris and Kaitlyn Davis each had a double for Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Tullahoma on Friday night before closing out the regular season on Tuesday at home against Tullahoma. Both games will get underway at 5.