CCMS Softball Falls in Extra Innings to North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School softball welcomed North Franklin to the CCMS diamond on Thursday. The Lady Raiders hosted the Lady Gators in a conference game originally scheduled for March 20th. The Lady Raiders saw the visiting Lady Gators score 4 runs in the 6th inning to capture the 10 to 7 extra inning win over Coffee Middle.
The Lady Raiders needed 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to force extra innings. North struck for 2 runs in the top of the first inning and added 2 more in the 4th and 2 more in the 5th to take a 6 to 3 lead into the bottom of the 5th. A frantic Raider comeback forced extra innings, but North sent 8 batters to the plate scoring 4 runs in the 6th inning on 4 hits, 2 errors and a walk
The Lady Raiders were led in hitting by Olivia Evans who had 3 singles and scored twice. . Kiya Ferrell added a double and a single as Coffee County finished with 9 hits. The loss drops the Lady Raiders record to 6 and 3 on the year.
Coffee County is back at home on Wednesday when they play host to North in the second game of the season series. First pitch is set for 5 PM at CCMS.