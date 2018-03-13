CCMS Softball Falls at Harris

Trying to shake off a disappointing loss last week, the Coffee Middle School softball team traveled to Harris on Tuesday. Taking on the Eaglettes in a conference game, the Lady Raiders were held to 4 hits on the cold night as they surrendered 2 unearned runs. Those runs were enough to drop Coffee Middle by a final score of 3 to 2.
The Lady Raiders got on the board in the top of the first inning as Kiya Ferrell led off with a single, stole 2nd and 3rd base and scored on a single from Chloe Gannon. Harris notched an unearned run in the bottom of the first to tie the game and added 1 more in a 2 run 2nd inning to forge a 3 to 1 lead. Coffee County was able to add a run in the 3rd inning as Ferrell singled and came around to score again.
Ferrell finished with 2 singles and both Lady Raider runs. Gannon and Olivia Evans each added singles for Coffee County. Emily Schuster got the start in the circle for Coffee County and took the hard luck loss as Harris managed only 2 hits in the game.
Coffee Middle will play host to Harris on Thursday in game #2 of the season series. This is a makeup of Monday’s game and will begin at 5:30 PM.