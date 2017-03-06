CCMS Softball Edges Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School softball ran their record to 3 and 0 on the year with a thrilling 2 to 1 win over Warren County on Monday night. The Lady Raiders needed a pair of outs in the top of the 5th inning with the tying run on base to grab the win.
The Lady Raiders scored twice in the bottom of the first on a pair of hits and a pair of sacrifices to take a 2 to 0 lead. Coffee County did not record a base runner the rest of the way in the 5 inning game. Keri Munn went the distance for Coffee County in the circle as she surrendered 3 hits with 3 strikeouts. Munn and Justus Turner had the 2 hits for Coffee County. Katie Crosslin and Munn drove in the Lady Raider runs.
Weather permitting; the Red Raiders hit the road to McMinnville on Tuesday for a rematch with Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Warren County High School.