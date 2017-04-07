CCMS Softball Drops Westwood on Friday

Westwood and Coffee County Middle also slugged it out on the softball diamond on Friday night as the Lady Rockets visited Lady Raider Field at CCMS. Both teams, who are enjoying winning seasons, feature coaches who played softball together at Coffee County Central High School in the 1990’s under legendary coach Jeff Breeden. The Lady Raiders banged out 11 hits to drop their Manchester neighbors 11 to 0.
Keri Munn had the best game of her season as she pitched a complete game 2 hitter to get the win for Coffee County. At the plate, Munn was 4 for 4 with 3 RBI to lead the Lady Raider hitting attack. Kiya Ferrell had a pair of hits and scored 3 times for Coffee County. Westwood got singles from Madison Wakefield and Hallie Wimberley for their only hits of the game. The loss breaks a 5 game winning streak for Westwood as they fall to 6 to 2 on the year. The win for Coffee County improves their record to 8 and 2 on the year.
Coffee County returns to the diamond on Monday when they play travel to Winchester to take on South Franklin. That game begins at 5 PM. Westwood will play host to Cannon County on Monday in a 4:30 PM game at Lady Rocket Field.