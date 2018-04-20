CCMS Softball Crushes Tullahoma

Coffee County Middle School softball team hit the road on Friday to take on their hated rival Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders sent 13 batters to the plate in the 1st inning to score 9 runs to jump out to a huge lead. Coffee County ended up besting the Lady Cats 17 to 2 in 5 innings.
The Lady Raiders banged out 8 hits in the first inning and took advantage of 3 errors by Tullahoma to build an early 9 to 0 lead. Coffee County banged out 18 hits on the game. Kiya Ferrell had 3 singles and a home run to lead the Lady Raider hitting attack. Aly Harris hammered out 3 hits and Hannah Richardson added a double and a single.
Coffee Middle will welcome Tullahoma to CCMS on Tuesday in the final regular season game of the year. That game will get underway at 5 PM.