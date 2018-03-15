CCMS Softball Crushes Harris

Needing to bounce back from their 2nd straight conference loss, the Coffee County Middle School softball welcomed Harris to the CCMS field on Thursday. After being held to 4 hits on Tuesday night in the first match-up with the Eaglettes, the Lady Raiders banged out 9 hits and had 8 walks in a 13 to 1 win. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 4 and 2 on the season.
The Lady Raiders plated 6 runs in the first inning as they sent 10 batters to the plate. Kaitlyn Davis pitched a 3 hitter for Coffee Middle as she got the 4 inning win. Kiya Ferrell had 2 hits and a walk scoring 2 runs. Honey Barnes had a double, 2 walks and scored 3 times.
The Lady Raiders return to the diamond on Monday when they travel to Winchester to take on North Franklin. First pitch is set for 5 PM.