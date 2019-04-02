CCMS Softball Blanks South Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School softball team kept the hot streak going on Tuesday night in Winchester as they took on South Franklin. The Lady Raiders bats accounted for 13 hits and pitcher Savannah Cooper threw a 1 hitter as the Lady Raiders won 20 to 0.
Cooper pitched all 3 innings striking out 4. At the plate, Cooper had a double and 2 RBI. Aleayia Barnes had a home run and a single and drove in 4 runs while Channa Gannon finished with a double and 2 singles.
The Lady Raiders will return home on Monday for a non-conference game with Christiana. First pitch is set for 5 PM.