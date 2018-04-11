CCMS Softball Blanked by North Franklin

A leadoff single by Kiya Ferrell of the CCMS softball team turned to be the only hit of the night on Wednesday as the Lady Raiders fell to North Franklin. After a 10 to 7 loss at home last Thursday, Coffee County lost 7 to 0 on Wednesday night. The loss gives the Lady Gators a season sweep over Coffee County.
North Franklin scored 3 runs in the 1st inning and iced the game in the 4th inning with 4 more runs. The Lady Raiders open their final regular season series on Monday at home when they welcome Tullahoma to CCMS. First pitch is set for 5 PM.