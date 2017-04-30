CCMS Softball Advances to CTC Tournament Finals

The Coffee County Middle softball won a pair of games on Saturday to once again advance to the CTC tournament finals on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders opened the day with a 5 to 2 win over Warren County in the quarterfinals to advance to the winners’ bracket finals. In that semifinal matchup, Coffee County edged North Franklin 2 to 1 to advance to Tuesday’s finals.
Coming off Friday’s opening round win over South, Coffee County drew Warren County early Saturday afternoon. After giving up a run in the top of the 1st inning, the Lady Raiders tied the game when Justus Turner hit a triple and scored the tying run. Coffee County plated single runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings before adding a pair of insurance runs in the 5th inning. Katie Crosslin had a double and a single and scored 2 runs. Turners finished with a double and reached on an error while scoring 2 runs. Keri Munn got the win in the circle for Coffee County.
That set up a rematch with North who beat Coffee County twice in the regular season. After surrendering a run in the first inning on a pair of hits, Munn held North to 2 hits the rest of the game while striking out 7 for the win. Coffee County got the benefit of 3 North errors, which allowed both Lady Raider runs. Kiya Ferrell had Coffee County’s only hit, reached on an error and scored both Coffee County runs.
Coffee County will play for the conference title on Tuesday at 6:15 at Warren County.