CCMS Soccer to Host Benefit PlayDay on Saturday

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team will be hosting their annual “Kickin’ Cancer Soccer PlayDay Scrimmage on Saturday at CCMS. The Lady Raiders will welcome varsity and JV teams from 6 different middle Tennessee counties for the daylong event. Games are set to get underway at 9 AM and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local cancer charity. Additionally, the Lady Raiders will don pink jerseys for the day and will play with a pink ball.
Coffee County will play varsity games at 9:30 and 3:20. The JV Lady Raiders will play at 11:20 and 2:50. Everyone is encouraged to bring your lawn chair and come out to the Coffee County Middle School to enjoy some good soccer and donate to a worthy cause.