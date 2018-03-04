«

»

CCMS Soccer Ties North Franklin

The Red Raider soccer team of Coffee County Middle School traveled to Winchester on Saturday to take on North Franklin. This non-conference friendly was a make-up match from Saturday between conference foes. The Red Raiders battled to a 2 to 2 draw with the Gators.
Javier Rodriguez scored both goals on the match for Coffee Middle. The 6th grader has 4 goals in his first 2 middle school matches on the year. The Raiders will return to the pitch on Monday for a 4:15 conference match with Warren County. That match will take place in McMinnville.