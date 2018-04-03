CCMS Soccer Tames North Franklin on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed North Franklin to CCMS on Tuesday. Having not played since March 15th, the Red Raiders were able to shake off a brutal loss in their last game. The Raiders used five 1st half goals to roll to a 7 to 2 conference win.
Two goals in the first 10 minutes allowed the Raiders to get control of the match early. Coffee Middle added 3 more 1st half goals to lead 5 nil at intermission. The teams traded a pair of goals each in the 2nd half. Javier Rodriquez scored 4 goals, Reuben Alvarez and Jamie Norris each added a single goal and Coffee County also got the benefit of an own goal by North Franklin. Coffee County also won the JV game 4 to 0 as Norris added 3 goals and Alex Prater added the other goal. The win evens the Raiders conference record at 2 and 2.
Coffee County is back in action on Friday when they open play in the Red Raider Invitational at the Raider Academy. The Raiders open play at 5 PM as they will take on Prescott Middle. That game will take place on the football field at Carden-Jarrell Field.