CCMS Soccer Season Comes to End in Conference Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School soccer season came to a close on Monday night. The Lady Raiders fell in the preliminary round of the CTC soccer tournament at Harris. The shorthanded Lady Raiders were not able to counter the Eaglettes’ defensive pressure as they fell 4 to 1.
After a scoreless first half, Harris got on the board in the 34th minute with their first goal and added another one 2 minutes later. Coffee County got their goal in the 43rd minute as Alyssa Gipson knocked home a crossing pass from Katie Cotton to make the score 2 to 1. Harris added goals in the 50th and 52nd minutes to end the Lady Raiders’ upset hopes.
The Lady Raiders end the season with a pair of losses to Harris as they finish at 3 and 7 on the year. After a 2 and 1 start, injuries and inexperience combined to hamper the Lady Raiders all season. Coach Travis O’Kelley will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to review the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln beginning at 10 AM. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.