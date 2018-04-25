«

»

CCMS Soccer Season Comes to Close in Conference Tournament

Javier Rodriquez of CCMS soccer

Coffee County Middle School soccer team entered Wednesday’s CTC opening round soccer game looking to advance to the semifinal round.  A win over South Franklin for the Raiders would give Coffee County a berth in Saturday’s semifinals for the 2nd year in a row.  Despite late goals in each half, the Raiders’ season came to an end as they fell in the penalty kick round by a final score 3 to 2.

Trailing 1 nil with a minute left in the 1st half, Javier Rodriquez knotted the game on a goal just before the half.  After the Trojans drilled home a goal in the 47th minute, Rodriquez found the back of the net with 2 minutes left in regulation to tie the match at full time.

The teams went straight to a penalty kick shootout.  The Trojans were able to hit their first 4 PK’s while Coffee County was only able to make 2.  With the win in penalty kicks, South advances to the semifinals by a final score of 3 to 2.