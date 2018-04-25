CCMS Soccer Season Comes to Close in Conference Tournament

Coffee County Middle School soccer team entered Wednesday’s CTC opening round soccer game looking to advance to the semifinal round. A win over South Franklin for the Raiders would give Coffee County a berth in Saturday’s semifinals for the 2nd year in a row. Despite late goals in each half, the Raiders’ season came to an end as they fell in the penalty kick round by a final score 3 to 2.
Trailing 1 nil with a minute left in the 1st half, Javier Rodriquez knotted the game on a goal just before the half. After the Trojans drilled home a goal in the 47th minute, Rodriquez found the back of the net with 2 minutes left in regulation to tie the match at full time.
The teams went straight to a penalty kick shootout. The Trojans were able to hit their first 4 PK’s while Coffee County was only able to make 2. With the win in penalty kicks, South advances to the semifinals by a final score of 3 to 2.