CCMS Soccer Routs White County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team hit the road to Sparta on Thursday for a conference match with White County. Needing a boost after dropping their first 2 matches of the season, Coffee Middle jumped on the Warriorettes for a 7 to 0 win.
The Lady Raiders got a pair of goals from Jorja Waggoner, Katie Cotten and Caitlyn Garrett. Hannah Creal added the 7th tally for Coffee Middle which improved to 1 and 2 on the year overall and in conference play.
The Lady Raiders return home for a Monday match against Tullahoma. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The opening kick is set for 5 PM with the pregame show set to get underway at 4:45.