CCMS Soccer Opens up Tournament Play with Convincing Win

Coffee County Middle School soccer team opened up play in the CTC Conference Tournament on Wednesday as they hosted North Franklin. After scrapping out a hard fought win on Monday over North, the Red Raiders jumped on the Gators early in a 7 to 2 win.
The Raiders built a 6 to 1 lead in the first half as Javier Rodriquez scored a hat trick in the opening half. Mani Gonzalez, Isaiah Campbell and Julius Norris all added first half goals. Joseph Galindo added a seconf half goal for the Raiders to close out the scoring.
Coffee County will now advance to Saturday’s semifinals at Tullahoma. Game time and te future opponent will be announced on Thursday or Friday.