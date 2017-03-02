CCMS Soccer Opens Season with Win at White County

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raider soccer opened their season on Thursday night in Sparta against White County in a CTC conference matchup. The Red Raiders powered in 2 goals in the first 6 minutes and 3 goals in the first half to claim a 3 to 2 win.
Time of possession, ball movement and good passing were the keys to victory said CCMS head coach Kenny Lockhart following the match. Jayden Yates opening the scoring in the 2nd minute on a goal followed up by a goal from Ethan Roberts in the 6th minute to stake the Red Raiders to the 2 to 0 lead. Yates added his second tally in the 18th minute as Coffee County took a 3 to 0 lead into the half. A renewed pressure from White County in the 2nd half saw the Warriors find the back of the net 2 times. Coffee County’s defense was able to quell the rally and hold on for the season opening win.
The Red Raiders are back in action on Thursday when they hold their home opener against Warren County. That matchup is a conference matchup and is set to get underway at 5:00 PM.