CCMS Soccer Hosts Fund Raising Play Day

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team will be hosting their 14th Annual “Kickin’ Cancer Soccer Play Day Scrimmage on Saturday at CCMS. The Lady Raiders will welcome varsity and JV teams from 6 different middle Tennessee counties for the daylong event. Games are set to get underway at 9 AM and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local cancer charity. As an added bonus, the Lady Raiders will don pink jerseys and play with a pink ball.
Coffee County will play varsity games at 10:40 and 3:20. The JV Lady Raiders will play at 9:00 AM and 1:40. Everyone is encouraged to bring your lawn chair and come out to the Coffee County Middle School to enjoy some good soccer and donate to a worthy cause. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament will go to benefit the Middle Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition.