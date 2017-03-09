CCMS Soccer Falls to Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team held the heavily favored Warren County Middle School Pioneers scoreless for the first 17 minutes before falling 5 to 0 on Thursday in a conference match.
A pair of goals in the 17th and 18th minutes put Warren County out front 2 to 0 and took the Red Raiders out of their comfort zone. Another goal just before the half gave the visitors a 3 to 0 lead. In the second half, Coffee County got a bit impatient trying to regain possession which allowed the Pioneers to add goals in the 36th and 42nd minutes.
The Raiders were able to create some scoring opportunities in the 2nd half, but could not find the back of the net. Coach Kenny Lockhart was pleased with his young team’s effort in the loss as their record falls to 1 and 1 on the season. The Red Raiders travel to Shelbyville on Monday to take on Harris. Kick-off is set for 5:30 PM.