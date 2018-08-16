CCMS Soccer Falls to Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed Warren County to the CCMS pitch on Thursday. Going against one of the strongest teams in the CTC conference, the Lady Raiders made some defensive adjustments heading into the matchup. After trailing 2 to 1 at the half, Coffee Middle fell 4 to 1.
Bella Lawson scored the lone goal for Coffee County in the first half. The Lady Raiders will hit the road for the first time this season on Thursday when they travel to Sparta to take on White County. That conference match is set for a 5:45 kick-off.