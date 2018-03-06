CCMS Soccer Falls to Warren County

The Red Raider soccer team of Coffee County Middle School traveled to McMinnville on Monday to tangle with conference powerhouse Warren County. A strong second half saw the Pioneers pull away for the conference win as Warren County captured the 7 to 1 win.
The Red Raiders held Warren County to 1st half goals as they trailed 2 to 0 entering the 2nd half. But an offensive onslaught from the Pioneers saw Warren County blow open the game in the final half. Coffee County got their lone goal from Rueben Alvarez.
The Raiders will return to the pitch on Thursday for a conference match at South Franklin. That match will kick off at 4:45 PM.